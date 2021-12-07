Chinese regions modify childbirth regulations, highlighting more flexible leave

BEIJING, Dec. 6 (Xinhua) -- More than 20 provincial-level regions of China have completed modifications to their local childbirth regulations since the country passed an amendment to its Population and Family Planning Law in August.

Localities including Beijing, Sichuan and Jiangxi have rolled out supportive measures highlighting increased leave for couples, such as offering parental leave, extending maternity leave and marriage leave, and increasing paternity leave.

"Government should play a leading role in sharing the cost of childbearing," National Health Commission official Yang Wenzhuang said, calling for more supportive measures in nursery services, childbearing subsidies and tax cuts.

The amendment to the Population and Family Planning Law allows couples to have three children and stipulates supportive measures. It also cancels relevant restrictive measures, including fines for couples who violate the law to have more children than they are permitted.

