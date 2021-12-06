Chinese VP urges consensus, confidence for common development

December 06, 2021

Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan addresses the opening ceremony of the 2021 Imperial Springs International Forum in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 5, 2021. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

GUANGZHOU, Dec. 5 (Xinhua) -- The world is at a new crossroads, and the international community needs more than ever to build consensus, strengthen confidence and promote common development, Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan said Sunday.

Wang made the remarks when addressing the opening ceremony of the 2021 Imperial Springs International Forum (ISIF) in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou.

The Chinese nation has always stood for lending a helping hand to others after one becomes well-off, advocated harmony and inclusiveness, and pursued peace and greater common ground, Wang said.

He said China will firmly uphold multilateralism, explore paths for common development, promote mutual learning among civilizations, advance solidarity and win-win cooperation, and work with others to meet new challenges facing mankind.

"China will continue to open up to the outside world at a higher level, share China's opportunities with other countries and jointly build a community with a shared future for mankind," Wang added.

The forum is being held online and offline with over 150 guests from the political, academic and business spheres.

Themed "Multilateralism 2.0: Global Cooperation in the Post-Pandemic Era", this year's ISIF will cover issues such as economic and social development, climate change, public health, global cooperation and governance, globalization and post-pandemic recovery.

The forum is jointly organized by the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, the Australia China Friendship and Exchange Association, the People's Government of Guangdong Province, and the World Leadership Alliance-Club de Madrid.

