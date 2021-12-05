Chinese FM puts forward proposals on China-CELAC cooperation

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi chairs the third Ministers' Meeting of the Forum of China and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (China-CELAC Forum) and delivers a speech via video link, Dec. 3, 2021. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

HANGZHOU, Dec. 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday chaired the third Ministers' Meeting of the Forum of China and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (China-CELAC Forum) and put forward proposals on China-CELAC cooperation.

Noting the achievements of China-CELAC cooperation since the second ministers' meeting, Wang said LAC countries are welcome to play an active role in the Global Development Initiative, which meets the interest of a majority of developing countries.

Wang called on LAC states to promote equality and create opportunities for independent development, to insist on mutual benefit and create joint development opportunities, continue to deepen cooperation in joint research, development and production of vaccines and drugs.

Countries in the region are welcome to continue to share the dividends of China's construction of a new development pattern and deepen the high-quality joint construction of the Belt and Road to help accelerate post-epidemic recovery, Wang said.

China and CELAC countries should together create green development opportunities and strengthen cooperation in digital economy, e-commerce, electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, etc. China will work with LAC countries to promote green economic transformation, urge developed countries to implement climate financing commitments, and provide developing countries with greater support in terms of emission reduction technologies and capacity building.

Wang also stressed opening and inclusiveness in China-CELAC cooperation, adding that both sides should continue to expand exchanges and cooperation in areas such as enterprises, media, think tanks, youth, sports, and tourism. Enditem

