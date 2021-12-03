Home>>
Chinese FM to chair 3rd Ministerial Meeting of China-CELAC Forum
(Xinhua) 09:11, December 03, 2021
BEIJING, Dec. 2 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will co-chair the third Ministerial Meeting of the Forum of China and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (China-CELAC Forum) with Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard by video link on Friday, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced Thursday.
