Chinese FM to chair 3rd Ministerial Meeting of China-CELAC Forum

Xinhua) 09:11, December 03, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 2 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will co-chair the third Ministerial Meeting of the Forum of China and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (China-CELAC Forum) with Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard by video link on Friday, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced Thursday.

