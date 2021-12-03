Chinese researchers find new treatment for periprosthetic joint infections

BEIJING, Dec. 2 (Xinhua)

BEIJING, Dec. 2 (Xinhua) -- Chinese researchers have found that felodipine, an antihypertensive drug, can effectively clear up periprosthetic implant infections after bone and joint surgery.

Periprosthetic inflammation is one of the most concerning complications after orthopedic surgery. The biofilm formed on the surface of the prosthesis and MRSA infection, a group of staph bacteria resistant to common antibiotics, are significant factors leading to recurrent and recalcitrant implant infections. It results in a sharp increase in disability and mortality rates.

Researchers from the Renji Hospital, Shanghai Jiaotong University School of Medicine, China, have discovered that felodipine has antibacterial effects against MRSA and biofilm. In combination with gentamicin, felodipine can eradicate formed biofilm on the surface of implants and alleviate periprosthetic joint infections.

The medication regimen of felodipine combined with gentamicin has a broad clinical application prospect in the prevention and clearance of biofilm infection caused in joint prostheses. It can effectively reduce the number of surgical debridement caused by infection, the pain, and the economic burden of patients, said Yue Bing, leader of the research.

