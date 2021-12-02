Languages

Archive

Thursday, December 02, 2021

Home>>

China-Africa cooperation in new era

(Xinhua) 09:29, December 02, 2021

 

Why do China and Africa have such a close relationship and so deep a bond of friendship? How will the two sides build a China-Africa community with a shared future in the new era?

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories