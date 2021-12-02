Home>>
China-Africa cooperation in new era
(Xinhua) 09:29, December 02, 2021
Why do China and Africa have such a close relationship and so deep a bond of friendship? How will the two sides build a China-Africa community with a shared future in the new era?
(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China, Africa pledge to step up cooperation
- China, Africa pledge to strengthen cooperation on tackling climate change
- China ready to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation with Angola: Chinese FM
- Xi's speech at FOCAC conference significant, draws blueprints for China-Africa ties, Chinese FM says
- Xi's keynote speech draws new blueprint for China-Africa cooperation
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.