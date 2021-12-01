China allocates billions for people in disaster-hit areas

Xinhua) 17:13, December 01, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 30 (Xinhua) -- China has allocated nearly 5.2 billion yuan (about 815 million U.S. dollars) to provide for the basic needs of people living in disaster-hit areas during this winter and spring next year, the Ministry of Emergency Management said on Tuesday.

The ministry said it had worked together with the finance ministry in advance to arrange the local areas' plans for the winter and spring relief.

It has also urged local authorities to ensure the timely distribution of temporary assistance and subsidies to people hit by disasters.

