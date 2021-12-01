Chinese mainland reports 91 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 14:25, December 01, 2021

A staff member helps a resident to present personal health information at a testing site in Manzhouli, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Nov. 29, 2021. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

BEIJING, Dec. 1 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported 91 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, all in Inner Mongolia, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Wednesday.

Also reported were 22 new imported cases in six provincial-level regions, according to the commission.

No new suspected cases or new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Tuesday, it added.

