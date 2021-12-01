Home>>
Chinese mainland reports 91 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 14:25, December 01, 2021
A staff member helps a resident to present personal health information at a testing site in Manzhouli, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Nov. 29, 2021. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)
BEIJING, Dec. 1 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported 91 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, all in Inner Mongolia, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Wednesday.
Also reported were 22 new imported cases in six provincial-level regions, according to the commission.
No new suspected cases or new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Tuesday, it added.
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- Omicron variant isolated by HKU team in Asia first
- No Omicron cases reported on Chinese mainland so far
- Official says China's prevention, control strategies effective against Omicron variant
- UK to offer booster vaccines to all adults by end of January
- French minister warns worsening epidemical situation
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.