British writer Matt Ridley aims to demonize China: World Socialist Website

Xinhua) 16:03, November 29, 2021

LONDON, Nov. 29 (Xinhua) -- The book on origins of COVID-19, written by British writer Matt Ridley, is full of lies, and aimed at demonizing China, the World Socialist Website reported recently.

The article, entitled "A disgraced liar accuses scientists: Matt Ridley's Viral" rebutted the words by Ridley in his new book "Viral: The Search for the Origin of Covid-19."

Calling him a "disgraced liar," the report said that Ridley has, since early 2020, sought to blame China for the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It is precisely demonizing China that is the central aim of Ridley," said the report published on Wednesday.

Ridley, who used hundreds of pages to describe the genesis of the "lab leak" theory, tries to promote the claim that SARS-COV-2 virus is a genetically engineered virus created at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

The book presents a right-wing hoax as a "credible" scientific theory, the report argued.

"But truth is truth," the report said, adding that "all the forces of the state and the corporate media, all the forces of ignorance and reaction could not change the fact that the lab leak 'theory' is a lie," it said.

