Acclaimed veteran Chinese journalist Qu Duyi dies at 100

Xinhua) 11:21, November 27, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 26 (Xinhua) -- Qu Duyi, the only journalist to receive the July 1 Medal, the highest honor of the Communist Party of China (CPC), passed away in Beijing on Friday at the age of 100.

Qu was the daughter of Qu Qiubai, one of the CPC's early leaders, and worked in the international news department of Xinhua News Agency.

