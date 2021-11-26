Chinese women's federation issues evidence guide on domestic violence

Xinhua) 10:04, November 26, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 25 (Xinhua) -- The All-China Women's Federation has released a guide on collecting evidence of domestic violence amid efforts to help victims safeguard their legitimate rights and interests.

The guide lists validate evidence of domestic violence, including proof of police involvement, police caution for domestic violence, and proof of support from women's federations, social organizations, and employers. The lists also validate medical records and bills, recordings of the abusive process, written undertakings to stop abusive behavior, and testimony of witnesses.

If the abuser makes threats or intimidates the victim via phone calls, text messaging, WeChat messaging, or email, victims should document these with recordings or screenshots, the guide said.

Nov. 25 is the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.

