Over 2.449 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland
(Xinhua) 16:43, November 24, 2021
BEIJING, Nov. 24 (Xinhua) -- More than 2.449 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered on the Chinese mainland as of Tuesday, data from the National Health Commission showed Wednesday.
