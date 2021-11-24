Over 2.449 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland

Xinhua) 16:43, November 24, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 24 (Xinhua) -- More than 2.449 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered on the Chinese mainland as of Tuesday, data from the National Health Commission showed Wednesday.

