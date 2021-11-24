Junior high school boy confirmed dead after being stabbed by schoolmate in Japan

Xinhua) 15:19, November 24, 2021

TOKYO, Nov. 24 (Xinhua) -- A 14-year-old junior high school boy in central Japan was confirmed dead after being stabbed by another student at the same school, local police and firefighters said on Wednesday.

The victim, a boy in the third grade of Jushiyama junior high school in Yatomi city, Aichi Prefecture, was confirmed dead, the local police said.

He was taken to a hospital after being stabbed in the stomach in the junior high school at around 8:10 a.m. local time Wednesday, according to the city's education board and police.

The police arrested the assailant, a boy also at the age of 14, on suspicion of attempted murder and confiscated a knife that might be used as a weapon. The boy has admitted to stabbing the victim, according to the police.

The police arrived at the scene after receiving a call from a teacher reporting that two students were involved in an altercation.

The stabbing took place in a hallway outside a classroom. Other students were coming to school when the incident took place, the education board said. The two students belonged to different third-year classes.

No injuries were reported among other students and teachers.

A father of a 15-year-old female student, who is also in the third grade, said he felt worried about the mental health of students who witnessed the incident.

