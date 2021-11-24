China, Brazil seeking deeper cooperation in agricultural biotech

Xinhua) 14:35, November 24, 2021

BRASILIA, Nov. 23 (Xinhua) -- China and Brazil are looking to deepen cooperation in agricultural biotechnology as officials, researchers, and businesses gathered on Tuesday at an online forum to seek joint solutions to green and sustainable agricultural development.

"Agriculture is an industry most related to green and low-carbon development, and also one of the most solid and dynamic areas of China-Brazil cooperation," Chinese Ambassador to Brazil Yang Wanming said when addressing the forum.

Bilateral cooperation is highly complementary and mutually beneficial for the two agricultural powerhouses, and China is ready to strengthen cooperation in fields including germplasm research and development, low-carbon agriculture, green finance and smart agriculture, Yang said, stressing the role of new technologies and concepts in the process.

Fernando Camargo, secretary of Innovation, Sustainable Development and Irrigation at Brazil's Ministry of Agriculture, also expressed hope for further cooperation, saying "convergence of proposals in relation to agriculture is enormous" between the two countries.

"We count on our Chinese partners and they can very much count on us for increasingly global, sustainable and innovative agribusiness," Camargo noted.

The online forum, organized by the Brazil-China Business Council, has attracted more than 200 scholars and business representatives from the two countries.

