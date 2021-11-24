Latest U.S. COVID-19 wave worse than last year: report

Xinhua)

NEW YORK, Nov. 23 (Xinhua) -- The latest U.S. COVID-19 wave is impacting some states' intensive care units (ICUs), with several parts of the country undergoing outbreaks that are worse than last year, reported Bloomberg on Monday.

"In 15 states, patients with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 are taking up more ICU beds than a year earlier," said the report, citing data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

"Colorado, Minnesota and Michigan have 41 percent, 37 percent and 34 percent of ICU beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, respectively," it added.

