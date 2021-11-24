U.S. deer COVID-19 infections cast shadow on pandemic fight: report

Xinhua) 14:11, November 24, 2021

OTTAWA, Nov. 23 (Xinhua) -- Many white-tailed deer in the United States have been infected with COVID-19, casting a shadow on the pandemic fight, reported Canada's Global News website.

"Finding the virus in wild animals could spell the end for any hopes of completely eliminating COVID-19 in humans," the report on Monday quoted scientists as saying.

If the virus circulates in the wildlife population, it can mutate into new variants and become a source to reinfect humans, it added.

