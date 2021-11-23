China renews database of standard place names

November 23, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 22 (Xinhua) -- China opened an updated database of standard place names on Monday for the convenience of people's daily lives and the functioning of the economy and society, the Ministry of Civil Affairs said.

The National Database for Geographical Names of China now encompasses 616,800 place names under 11 categories, 8,879 signs of geographical names, and 30 boundary lines totaling 1,949 kilometers in length, said the ministry.

The national database was launched in 2019 and was renewed in 2020.

