Boost environment for market entities, Li says

China Daily) 08:33, November 23, 2021

A worker sorts parcels with goods purchased during China's Singles Day shopping festival in a distribution center in Zhengzhou, Henan province, on Nov 11, 2021. [Photo/CHINA DAILY]

Premier: Policies adopted by local govts must avoid one-size-fits-all measures

Premier Li Keqiang urged local authorities on Monday to build a good environment for China's more than 150 million market entities to survive and thrive as he chaired a symposium in Shanghai with the leaders of several provincial governments.

Li said that the mix of taxation and fee reduction policies carried out by the central government was a reform measure to stimulate the vitality of market entities. The policies and measures adopted by local governments and departments must be based on reality and avoid one-size-fits-all measures, he said.

To spur the vitality of all kinds of market entities, Li required efforts to promote reform and opening-up, to deepen reforms to delegate power, streamline administration and optimize government services, and to create a fair and impartial market environment where Chinese and foreign companies are treated as equals.

He also called for taking the opportunity provided by the implementation of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership on Jan 1 to expand international cooperation.

The premier said that the central government has taken measures to simultaneously help companies overcome difficulties while deepening reform and has effectively addressed multiple challenges.

The Chinese economy has sustained the momentum of steady development, he said.

Faced with the new downward pressures, he called for efforts to particularly ensure security in employment, basic living needs and the operation of market entities as the country is fostering a new development paradigm and promoting high-quality development. Measures concerning cross-cyclical adjustments must be put into place, he said.

Li highlighted promoting the process of industrialization and urbanization, proceeding with regular COVID-19 protocols, and promoting the sustainable and sound development of the economy.

The premier also urged efforts to promote employment, ensure that people can have sufficient winter heating and that people affected by disasters have their basic needs met.

Bureaucratism and formalism must be opposed in order to ensure that government work achieves substantial results, Li added.

During the symposium, the premier heard opinions from Li Qiang, secretary of the Communist Party of China Shanghai Municipal Committee, and Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng, Han Jun, governor of Jilin province, Wang Zhonglin, governor of Hubei province, and Ma Xingrui, governor of Guangdong province.

He also exchanged views via video link with officials from local governments in Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Anhui, Hunan and Yunnan provinces.

The number of market entities in China topped 150 million and about 100 million had emerged in the past 10 years, according to the State Administration for Market Regulation.

China's market entities established since 2013 paid 3.81 trillion yuan ($597 billion) in taxes in the first three quarters of this year, nearing last year's annual total, the administration said.

