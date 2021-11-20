Changtang Plateau, key area of inland lakes in China

Photo taken on Sept. 22, 2021 shows a view of a lake and mountains on the Changtang Plateau, in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. Changtang Plateau, as a key area of inland lakes in China, has a total lake area of over 25,000 square kilometers. It is also known by people for the number and high altitude of lakes. According to statistical data, there are nearly 500 lakes with an area of over one square kilometers and more than 300 lakes with an area of over five square kilometers. Some famous lakes on the plateau include Nam Co Lake, Serling Tso Lake and Zhari Namco Lake, to name a few. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

