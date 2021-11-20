Fourth World Manufacturing Convention kicks off in Hefei

Xinhua) 09:04, November 20, 2021

People view new energy vehicles on display at the fourth World Manufacturing Convention in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Nov. 19, 2021. The fourth World Manufacturing Convention kicked off Friday in Hefei, capital of east China's Anhui Province. The four-day event, themed "innovation-driven, digitally empowered: global manufacturing industry aligned for high-quality growth," aims to promote high-quality manufacturing and deepen exchanges between China and the rest of the world. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)

(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)