Chinese Academy of Sciences announces 65 new academicians

Xinhua) 11:13, November 18, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), one of the country's top academic institutions, announced on Thursday that 65 scientists had been elected as new CAS academicians.

After the elections, the total number of CAS academicians reached 860.

In addition, 25 scientists were elected foreign academicians, bringing the number of foreign CAS academicians to 129.

