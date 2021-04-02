CAS to hold second hearing of Sun Yang's case

Xinhua) 09:45, April 02, 2021

LAUSANNE, April 1 (Xinhua) -- The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) will hold the second hearing of the appeal arbitration between the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), Chinese swimmer Sun Yang and the International Federation of Swimming (FINA).

The CAS announced on Thursday the second hearing will take place during the week of May 24-28 and will be held by video-conference due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Following the decision of the Swiss Federal Tribunal of 22 December 2020 to remove the previous president of Arbitral Panel, the other Panel members stepped down and an entire new panel was appointed, composed of Mr. Hans Nater (Switzerland), president, Mr. Jan Paulsson (France) and Mr. Bernard Hanotiau (Belgium)," the CAS said in a media release.

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)