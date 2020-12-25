Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Dec 25, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Swiss Federal Supreme Court upholds Sun Yang's appeal for revision of CAS ban

(Xinhua)    10:01, December 25, 2020

GENEVA, Dec. 24 (Xinhua) -- The Swiss Federal Supreme Court confirmed on Thursday that it had overturned an earlier decision by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to ban Chinese swimmer Sun Yang for eight years due to alleged doping violations.

In a press release, the Swiss Federal Supreme Court said it had approved Sun Yang's appeal for revision of CAS's arbitral award on February 28 on the grounds of bias of one of the arbitrators.

"The award of the CAS is set aside. The CAS will have to render a new award in the case of Sun Yang in a different composition of the panel," said the Swiss Federal Supreme Court.

But the Supreme Court did not give details on the reasoning of its judgment.

In February, the CAS found the three-time Olympic champion guilty of refusing to cooperate with sample collectors during a visit to his Hangzhou home in September 2018 and handed him an eight-year ban.

Sun, who argued that the Doping Control Officer and her assistants lacked sufficient authorization and credentials, then turned to the Swiss Federal Supreme Court, his last court of appeal.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)

Add your comment

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York