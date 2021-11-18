Int'l institutions, foreign media congratulate Xinhua on 90th founding anniversary

BEIJING, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- International institutions, foreign government agencies and media organizations have congratulated Xinhua News Agency on its 90th founding anniversary, expressed appreciation for its professional achievements, and pledged more cooperation.

In their messages, they extended sincere and warm congratulations to Xinhua, noting that it has done an excellent job in informing its audience about China and the fast changing world.

Hailing Xinhua as a reliable, credible and efficient source of information, they said the agency has always been dedicated to conveying people's voice and providing quality news products and services.

Xinhua is an influential media outlet on the global stage, they said, noting that the agency, by using both traditional and frontier technologies, has reached a wide range of audiences across the world, and has set an example among its peers on keeping pace with the changing media world with its continuous commitment to the research and development of new technology.

Highlighting the sustainability and productivity of their relations with Xinhua, they said they are very delighted to be working with Xinhua in multiple areas, and are looking forward to strengthening and improving the long-standing and fruitful cooperation.

A total of 148 congratulatory messages have been received from organizations and media groups worldwide, including Agence France-Presse, Al Jazeera Media Network, Italian news agency ANSA, German news agency dpa, Korean Central News Agency, Middle East News Agency, Prensa Latina, Reuters, Rossiya Segodnya, South Africa's Independent Media Ltd., TASS, The Associated Press, Vietnam News Agency, Yonhap News Agency and United Nations organizations.

Xinhua News Agency started as the Red China News Agency in Ruijin, which is located in east China's Jiangxi Province, on Nov. 7, 1931, and changed its name to Xinhua News Agency in January 1937 when it was in the revolutionary base of Yan'an, a city in northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

Xinhua now operates over 200 branches both at home and abroad, with its news services offered to 8,000 media institutional subscribers worldwide in 15 languages, covering more than half of the world population.

