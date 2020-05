BEIJING, May 17 (Xinhua) -- The number of COVID-19 patients in serious condition in Beijing has dropped to zero, a health official said on Sunday.

And the number of hospitalized cases in Beijing has dropped to six, said Lei Haichao, head of the Beijing Municipal Health Commission, at a routine press conference on COVID-19 prevention and control.

To date, a total of 593 COVID-19 cases have been treated in Beijing, according to Lei.