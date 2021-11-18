Chinese top legislator calls for enhanced exchanges with Peruvian Congress

Xinhua) 08:35, November 18, 2021

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, holds talks with president of the Peruvian Congress, Maria del Carmen Alva, via video link at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 17, 2021. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

BEIJING, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- Li Zhanshu, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, Wednesday met with president of the Peruvian Congress, Maria del Carmen Alva, via video link.

Calling China and Peru good brothers with mutual trust, good partners enjoying common development, and close friends jointly shouldering responsibilities, Li said China-Peru relations have experienced fast development. They have deepened mutual political trust, improved economic and trade cooperation, and have fruitful outcomes in people-to-people exchanges.

China is willing to work with Peru to earnestly implement the significant consensus reached between the leaders of the two countries to promote the development of the China-Peru comprehensive strategic partnership, Li said.

As China and Peru are developing countries, Li called on the two sides to continue to strengthen mutual political support and strategic communications, deepen mutual political trust, and jointly safeguard international fairness, justice, and multilateralism.

Li also expressed China's readiness to accelerate the negotiations concerning upgrading free trade agreements with Peru, deepen investment cooperation in agriculture, infrastructure, and the digital economy, and strengthen anti-COVID-19 cooperation.

Li said the NPC is willing to continue high-level exchanges with the Peruvian Congress and ratify, amend, or promulgate legislative documents conducive to the development of bilateral ties. Li also recommended learning from each other regarding legislation, supervision, and state governance.

For her part, Alva said Peru attaches great importance to relations with China and is ready to strengthen friendly exchanges with the NPC to promote cooperation in political, economic, trade, anti-pandemic, and other fields.

