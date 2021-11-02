We Are China

Chinese, Peruvian presidents exchange congratulations on 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties

Xinhua) 17:00, November 02, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 2 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and Peruvian President Pedro Castillo on Tuesday exchanged congratulatory messages on the 50th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)