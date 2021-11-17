Food insecurity hits thousands military families in U.S.: report

Xinhua) 15:37, November 17, 2021

A pedestrian walks past a Westside Market in New York, the United States, on Oct. 13, 2021. (Xinhua)

During the previous year, Feeding America also estimated that 29 percent of the junior-level military members are struggling with food security.

WASHINGTON, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- As many as 160,000 active-duty U.S. military servicemen have trouble feeding their families, the Associated Press has reported, citing an estimate by Feeding America.

The estimate by the group, which runs a nationwide network of food banks, has exposed that severe food security problem has been nibbling U.S. society including military.

The problem has existed for years in the United States and millions of Americans from different walks of life are facing it in their daily life, which "should be the cause of deep embarrassment," Vince Hall, chief government relations officer at Feeding America, was quoted as saying.

