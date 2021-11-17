Food insecurity hits thousands military families in U.S.: report
A pedestrian walks past a Westside Market in New York, the United States, on Oct. 13, 2021. (Xinhua)
During the previous year, Feeding America also estimated that 29 percent of the junior-level military members are struggling with food security.
WASHINGTON, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- As many as 160,000 active-duty U.S. military servicemen have trouble feeding their families, the Associated Press has reported, citing an estimate by Feeding America.
The estimate by the group, which runs a nationwide network of food banks, has exposed that severe food security problem has been nibbling U.S. society including military.
During the previous year, Feeding America also estimated that 29 percent of the junior-level military members are struggling with food security.
The problem has existed for years in the United States and millions of Americans from different walks of life are facing it in their daily life, which "should be the cause of deep embarrassment," Vince Hall, chief government relations officer at Feeding America, was quoted as saying.
Photos
Related Stories
- COVID-19 cases rise in parts of U.S. amid sustained vaccination push
- U.S. Fed could speed up pace of tapering as inflation surges: official
- Biden signs infrastructure bill into law after months of delay amid Democratic infighting
- 9-year-old boy becomes 10th victim killed in U.S. Houston concert stampede
- What the world thinks of the U.S.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.