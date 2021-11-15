9-year-old boy becomes 10th victim killed in U.S. Houston concert stampede

Xinhua) 16:16, November 15, 2021

Police cars are seen outside a reunification center set up for missing attendees of the Astroworld music festival in Houston, Texas, the United States, Nov. 6, 2021. At least eight people died and scores of others were injured at the Astroworld music festival in the U.S. city of Houston on Friday night, officials said. (Photo by Lao Chengyue/Xinhua)

HOUSTON, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- A 9-year-old boy, critically injured during the Astroworld music festival stampede ten days ago in Houston, south central U.S. state Texas, died on Sunday, bringing the death toll of the tragedy to 10, his family told local media.

The boy named Ezra Blount had been on life support since the Nov. 5 tragedy, according to a report from ABC13.

Ezra's father told ABC13 last week that his son was a young fan of rapper Travis Scott.

The father said he held Ezra high on his shoulders as the countdown of Scott's performance began at the festival. As soon as Scott took the stage, people started pushing. The father lost consciousness and the son fell to the ground.

Ezra was on life support as his major organs had been damaged and his brain had been swollen, Treston learned when he regained consciousness in hospital.

Eight victims were pronounced dead on the night of the concert. The ninth, 22-year-old college senior Bharti Shahani, died on Wednesday.

About 100 lawsuits have been filed in civil court related to the stampede, which occurred at the sold-out outdoor music festival with about 50,000 attendees.

Investigation into the stampede is now underway.

