Auto parts industry in Chuzhou embraces smarter, greener production

Xinhua) 09:10, November 15, 2021

An empolyee works on an auto parts production line in Chuzhou, east China's Anhui Province, Nov. 6, 2021. Chuzhou has been actively supporting the restructuring and upgrading of the city's auto parts sector, one of its pillar industries. Local auto parts manufacturers have sought to make production more intelligent and environmentally friendly. This has increased productivity while lowering energy consumption and pollution emissions. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

