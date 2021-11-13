China regrets snubbing of CAR's suggestions in Security Council draft resolution

Xinhua) 10:10, November 13, 2021

UNITED NATIONS, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy on Friday regretted the lack of consideration of the Central African Republic (CAR) government's reasonable suggestions in a draft resolution on the mandate renewal for the UN peacekeeping mission in the country.

The consent of the country concerned is an important principle that UN peacekeeping operations must adhere to, said Dai Bing, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, in an explanation of vote after the vote at the Security Council.

The foreign minister of the CAR had sent a letter to the president of the Security Council, expressing the hope that the draft resolution would have shown greater respect for the CAR's sovereignty and for the leadership and ownership of the CAR government, place greater emphasis on threats facing the CAR, including armed groups, Dai noted.

"The CAR's reasonable suggestions have not been given full consideration. China regrets that. That is why China has opted to abstain. China hopes that the CAR's reasonable opinions will be given more attention to by the penholder going forward," he said.

He clarified that China supports the renewal of the mandate of the peacekeeping mission in the CAR, known by its French acronym as MINUSCA.

The mission has been actively carrying out its work and has made important efforts to improve the situation in the CAR. At present, the CAR has yet to achieve lasting peace and the continued presence of MINUSCA is still necessary, he said.

China supports the renewal of MINUSCA's mandate, and hopes that MINUSCA will stay more closely engaged with the CAR government to increase mutual trust and work together with the government to maintain peace and stability in the country, said Dai.

Over the course of this year, the CAR government overcame considerable difficulties, successfully held presidential and legislative elections, continued to improve the security situation, actively facilitated the Republican Dialogue, and announced a unilateral cease-fire. China welcomes this, he said.

In Friday's vote, China and Russia abstained. The remaining 13 members of the Security Council voted in favor.

