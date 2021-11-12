Languages

Archive

Friday, November 12, 2021

Home>>

Heating in China city goes zero-carbon with nuclear power generation

(Xinhua) 09:16, November 12, 2021

 

More than 200,000 residents in eastern China's Haiyang City have received heating generated by nuclear power for winter, making Haiyang the country's first zero-carbon heating city powered by nuclear energy. 

 

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories