Heating in China city goes zero-carbon with nuclear power generation
(Xinhua) 09:16, November 12, 2021
More than 200,000 residents in eastern China's Haiyang City have received heating generated by nuclear power for winter, making Haiyang the country's first zero-carbon heating city powered by nuclear energy.
