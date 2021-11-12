China's daily coal output hits record amid supply push

BEIJING, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- China's daily coal output has hit a historic high, with efforts to boost energy supply paying off, the country's top economic planner said Thursday.

Up to 12.05 million tonnes of coal was produced on Wednesday, 120,000 tonnes higher than the previous daily record, while the daily production in major coal-producing regions hit the highest level in recent years, according to the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC).

This has consolidated the foundation for ensuring the energy supply and stabilizing prices, the NDRC said.

The record output came amid a rebound in production activities after a cold wave swept many parts of China in the past week and disrupted coal production. The average daily coal production between Nov. 7 and 9 was 11.75 million tonnes.

With railways, highways and ports taking precautionary and responsive measures, the cold weather's impact on coal transport is gradually dwindling, and the coal stock in power plants has continued to improve, according to the NDRC.

