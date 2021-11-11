NECC store with expo souvenirs attracts visitors at CIIE

A CIIE-related paper lantern on sale at the NECC (National Exhibition and Convention Center) store during the 4th CIIE on Nov. 10, 2021. (People’s Daily Online/Xian Jiangnan)

The NECC (National Exhibition and Convention Center) store, which sells CIIE-related creative and cultural products, welcomed flocks of consumers during the 4th China International Import Expo (CIIE) on Nov. 10, 2021, which marked the last day of the event.

