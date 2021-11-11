China welcomes private capital in ecological protection

Xinhua) 09:12, November 11, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- China is set to encourage and support private capital in ecological protection and restoration, according to a circular released by the General Office of the State Council.

Some regions have suffered serious damages and degradation in ecosystems and thus need wider social participation in ecological protection and restoration, the circular stated.

To attract private funds, the circular has mapped reforms and detailed requirements on participation mechanisms and supportive policies.

China will give full play to the decisive role of the market in resource allocation, give greater play to the role of the government, increase investment in key areas, enhance market vitality, and promote the high-quality development of ecological protection and restoration works.

The circular has encouraged and urged private capital to participate in the whole process of investment, design, restoration and management of ecological protection and restoration projects.

It elucidated that private funds can participate in ecological protection and restoration works through different modes such as independent investment, cooperation with the government, and non-profit operation.

Private capital is encouraged to focus on the protection and restoration of natural ecosystems, farmland ecosystems, urban ecosystems, mining ecosystems, and marine ecosystems while exploring the development of ecological industries, the circular added.

