Derivative IP from world-renowned museums dazzles at 4th CIIE

Bottles of fragrance spray, derivative products with IP licensed from the British Museum, on display at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) during the 4th CIIE, Nov. 9, 2021. (People’s Daily Online/Xian Jiangnan)

A series of products with derivative intellectual property licensed by world-renowned museums have dazzled attendees at the ongoing 4th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai. The display includes derivative products from six renowned overseas museums, including the British Museum, the Louvre and the Metropolitan Museum of Art, together with IP licensed by Chinese museums, attracting many art lovers to check out the colorful displays of art-inspired products.

