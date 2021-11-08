Chinese netizens release video showing how U.S. spread COVID-19 virus

Xinhua) 08:40, November 08, 2021

A video titled “Virus Spreader” was posted on social media platforms overseas on Friday.

The video, edited by some Chinese netizens, shows how the U.S. has exported COVID-19 virus at the expense of the lives and health of people of other countries.

Click the video and take a look at how the U.S., which boasts of being the "beacon of civilization" on the globe, has deteriorated into a "super spreader" of COVID-19 virus, damaging the rights and interests of the people around the world.

(Video Source: Youtube)

