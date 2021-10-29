U.S. vaccination mandate enforcement varies from place to place: AP
WASHINGTON, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- Vaccination requirements in the United States are being enforced with different standards in different places, even within the same state or city, the Associate Press has reported.
In some U.S. cities, proof of vaccinations is required before entering restaurants, bars, concert halls, cinemas, stadiums, etc..
However, these requirements are not always being enforced dutifully, as some places around the countries are afraid of losing business if they insist on proof while some argue they do not have enough staff to conduct such checks amid "a nationwide labor shortage," according to AP.
"They (restaurant workers) don't want to play police officer," Rick Camac, dean of restaurant and hospitality management at the Institute of Culinary Education in New York, was quotes as saying. "They want to guide you to your table and have that be the starting point for a great experience."
