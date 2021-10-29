We Are China

Deer Show | It Was Never Just a Flu!

Xinhua) 09:44, October 29, 2021

World's No. 1 power: USA

World's No. 1 #COVID cases & deaths: USA

How come? Let's take a step back and look at the whole process.

Get ready and sing with me!

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)