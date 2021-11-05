Home>>
Children look cute in Sichuan Opera outfits
(Xinhua) 13:37, November 05, 2021
Young kids enjoy getting into the spirit of the Sichuan Opera, and they are even given a doll that looks like them.
Video credit to "sichuanfeiyi", posted on Chinese online video-sharing platform Douyin (the Chinese version of TikTok).
Source: Douyin
