Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Aug 6, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Opera on grassroots official staged in Beijing

(Xinhua)    16:18, August 06, 2020

A newly created opera eulogizing a dedicated grassroots official was staged as the opening show at the Beijing Tianqiao Performing Arts Center on Wednesday following its temporary closure since mid-June.

The opera, presented by the China National Opera and Dance Drama Theater, revolves around the achievements of Jiao Yulu, former Party secretary of Lankao County in central China's Henan Province, during his 15 months in office.

Jiao began his work in the once-poor county in 1962, where he led the locals to overcome waterlogging, sandstorms and soil degradation that had long plagued Lankao, until he died of liver cancer at the age of 42 in 1964.

A second performance will be held at the center on Thursday.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York