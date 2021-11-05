Nagqu city in Tibet takes vigorous measures to protect wetlands

People's Daily Online) 09:55, November 05, 2021

Photo shows the Mitika wetland. (Photo/Xu Yuyao)

The Mitika wetland is an important wetland and a national nature reserve located in Jiali county, Nagqu city, southwest China’s Tibet Autonomous Region. With an average elevation of 4,900 meters and covering 43,496 hectares, Mitika wetland plays an important role in the local ecosystem and environment.

In recent years, Nagqu city has taken various measures to protect the Mitika wetland, including strengthening the protection of the Lhasa River, the source of water flowing into the wetland, building eco-friendly toilets, paving roads, and installing signs to mark the boundary of the wetland, among other steps. It also set up several patrol stations inside the wetland for the regular monitoring and protection of plants and animals inhabiting the wetland.

The Mitika wetland is an epitome of the constant efforts Nagqu has been taking to push forward the protection of wetlands. Statistics indicate that the total wetland area in Nagqu has reached 3 million hectares and about 5,000 local farmers and herders have been employed as wetland protectors.

