Home>>
Decorative Lights at main venue of 4th CIIE
(Ecns.cn) 10:29, November 03, 2021
Night illumination of the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai, Nov.2, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Yin Liqin)
Decorative Lights switched on Wednesday two days before the 4th China International Import Expo (CIIE) opens.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.