Decorative Lights at main venue of 4th CIIE

Ecns.cn) 10:29, November 03, 2021

Night illumination of the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai, Nov.2, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Yin Liqin)

Decorative Lights switched on Wednesday two days before the 4th China International Import Expo (CIIE) opens.

