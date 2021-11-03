Languages

Wednesday, November 03, 2021

Decorative Lights at main venue of 4th CIIE

(Ecns.cn) 10:29, November 03, 2021

Night illumination of the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai, Nov.2, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Yin Liqin)

Decorative Lights switched on Wednesday two days before the 4th China International Import Expo (CIIE) opens.


