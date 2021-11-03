China bans private contact between judges and lawyers to uphold judicial integrity

BEIJING, Nov. 2 (Xinhua) -- Private contact has been banned between judges and lawyers, and between prosecutors and lawyers, according to newly introduced Chinese regulations aimed at better safeguarding judicial integrity and justice.

Also on the list of behaviors deemed inappropriate between the two groups are interference in judicial cases, the recommendation of cases, the exchange of interests, inappropriate communications, and the overlapping of interests, according to a directive jointly issued by the Supreme People's Court (SPC), the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) and the Ministry of Justice.

Vowing greater efforts to monitor such malpractices, the document urges courts, procuratorates and relevant authorities to ensure the sound implementation of mechanisms guaranteeing the right of lawyers to practice law, and to create platforms facilitating open and transparent communications between judges and lawyers, and between prosecutors and lawyers.

Former public office holders who were dismissed by courts or procuratorates shall not be employed by law firms, according to another directive recently co-issued by the SPC, the SPP and the Ministry of Justice to govern the employment of former judges and prosecutors as law firm staff.

If court or procuratorate retirees opt to work as lawyers or become otherwise employed at law firms, and if their employment violates no relevant regulations, they shall abide by relevant application and approval procedures and must completely sever any administrative or salary ties with the court or procuratorate from which they retired. In such cases, the retirement benefits these individuals formerly received from courts or procuratorates will cease, the document said.

