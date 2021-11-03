Home>>
In pics: fall colors in downtown Chicago, U.S.
(Xinhua) 08:24, November 03, 2021
A man rides a bicycle on the Lakefront Trail ablaze with the fall colors in downtown Chicago, the United States, on Nov. 2, 2021. (Photo by Joel Lerner/Xinhua)
