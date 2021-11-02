Languages

Archive

Tuesday, November 02, 2021

Home>>

Chinese and US top diplomats meet on sidelines of G20 summit

(People's Daily App) 08:38, November 02, 2021

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken met Chinese Foreign Minister and State Councilor Wang Yi and held an hour-long meeting in Rome on Sunday on the sidelines of a Group of 20 summit.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories