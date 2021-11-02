Iran warns against Israeli threats, calls U.S. military flight over regional waters "provocative"

Xinhua) 08:29, November 02, 2021

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh speaks during a press conference in Tehran, Iran, on Nov. 1, 2021. Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman on Monday warned against what he called regional threats of Israel and called the latest U.S.-led military flight over regional waters "provocative." (Photo by Ahmad Malek/Xinhua)

TEHRAN, Nov. 1 (Xinhua) -- Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman on Monday warned against what he called regional threats of Israel and called the latest U.S.-led military flight over regional waters "provocative."

When asked about the allocation of 1.5 billion U.S. dollars by Israel to counter Iran's nuclear program, Saeed Khatibzadeh said Iran has never ruled out or ignored the threats posed by Israel against stability and security in the region.

"Basically, the nature of this regime (Israel) is creating crisis, and the roots of this regime are growing in insecurity and instability," Khatibzadeh said during his weekly press conference.

In the meantime, Israel is well aware of Iran's capabilities and its own limitations, and also knows that Iran is serious about its security, he added.

"We closely monitored and followed it in details," the Iranian spokesman said. "Those who carried out these provocative actions know that it was a colorless show not worth paying more attention to."

On Sunday, Israeli, Egyptian, Saudi Arabian and Bahraini fighter jets flew with a U.S. advanced fighter-bomber across the Middle Eastern maritime vital points, including the Strait of Hormuz south of Iran.

