Cotton farmers in NW China’s Xinjiang step up sales of fresh cotton

(Photo/People's Daily Online)

In the past few days, cotton farmers have taken advantage of the sunny weather, stepping up sales of fresh cotton in Hutubi County, Changji Hui Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Local cotton sourcing enterprises have also made various preparations and ramped up their business operations one after another to ensure the smooth progress of this year's cotton trading. The cotton trading process is expected to be completed in late November.

