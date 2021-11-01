Disabled consumers to be offered half-price single shoe purchases for “Double Eleven” shopping festival

People's Daily Online) 10:20, November 01, 2021

The "One Shoe Project", in which disabled individuals who have lost a lower limb will be provided with an option to purchase single shoes at half the price of a pair of shoes, is set to launch on Alibaba's e-commerce platform Tmall, during the upcoming “Double Eleven” shopping festival, an annual online shopping spree that officially falls on Nov. 11 each year.

The giant screen shows sales on Alibaba's e-commerce platform Tmall between Nov. 1 and 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 11, in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 11, 2020. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Statistics indicate that China is home to more than 24 million people with physical disabilities, many of whom are in dire need of access to more adaptable and tailor-made business services. “Why can't I buy just one shoe?" This is an issue that most people easily ignore, but it is a real need for this group of consumers.

Given this consideration, the China Foundation for Disabled Persons recently decided to put the "One Shoe Project" on its agenda, having worked in collaboration with Tmall and seven different brands – Warrior, Skechers, Reebok, Qiaodan, Camel, Semir, and ECCO.

At Tmall, more and more brands are taking the initiative to participate in the project, though it means a lot of extra work.

"The One Shoe Project is more than just a pair of shoes being split up and sold. Even though our work dealing with supply chains, designs, inventories, stocking, and other adjustments will increase a lot, it's all worth it," said an executive with Reebok.

Liu Wenyan from southwest China's Guizhou province had her leg amputated in a car accident at the age of 4. Since then, the problem of buying shoes has plagued her for 33 years. "Despite one shoe being brand new, I had to throw it away,” Liu noted.

Gui Yuna from south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region lost her right leg in a car accident when she was 7 years old. In 2008, she became a torchbearer for the Beijing Olympics, and the photo of her holding the torch with one hand on crutches has touched countless people. She has also faced many troubles when purchasing shoes.

"I once even secretly placed two shoes for the left foot together at a street stall where the vendor had a pile of shoes for customers to select and paid the bill for a pair of shoes," disclosed Gui, saying that this was long her unspeakable "secret".

The “One Shoe Project” intends to solve the problem that has been bothering them for a long time.

In addition to the “One Shoe Project”, there are also many niche items on e-commerce platforms, including electrical appliances for the blind and silicone prosthetics.

"The One Shoe Project is just the beginning. We hope there will be more cooperation to inspire more market forces to participate in public welfare, eliminate prejudice and discrimination, and give more warmth and care to the disabled, " said an official from the China Commission of Promotion of Publicity for the Undertakings of Chinese Disabled Persons.

