Man kindles obsession with collecting antique clocks, watches

People's Daily Online) 16:29, October 29, 2021

Photo shows Li Tao and some of his collection. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

Influenced by both his grandfather and father, Li Tao began learning to repair clocks at the age of 5 and followed his father around the country to collect clocks. From that time onwards, he has developed a keen interest in collecting antique clocks and watches. To date, his collection exceeds 20,000 pieces.

Li's wide variety of clocks and watches include those produced in different countries and at different times. In his collection, one can encounter the history of the development of human clocks and watches over the centuries.

Among them all, the one he is most attached to is his floor-standing five-tone clock. The plywood on the back of the clock was produced on Jan. 3, 1905, with Li himself having also been born on Jan. 3. A businessman once offered to give Li a brand new Audi A6 or a 90-square-meter shop located in the city center in exchange for this clock, but Li ended up not agreeing to the deal.

To Li's great relief, his daughter, who is in junior high school, is already able to participate in the repair and maintenance work for the clocks and watches.

In Li's opinion, clocks collectors should fulfill both their social responsibilities and cultural responsibilities. In addition to the orderly transmission, protection, and study of these valuable objects, collectors should also explore, disseminate and promote the cultural connotations and values behind the collections.

What Li is most proud of is that for three generations and several decades, he has not sold a single piece in his accumulated collections.

